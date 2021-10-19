POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 3.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

