Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Jacob Vogel Sells 1,298 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PII traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.95. 455,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,900. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Polaris by 311.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

