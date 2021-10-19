Polis (POLIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $908.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $908.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00113965 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005952 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00600010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

