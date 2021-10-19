Polkadex (PDEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $61.66 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.43 or 0.00030695 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

