Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $40.83

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $40.33 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.