Polkalokr Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $51,751.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

