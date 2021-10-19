Polkalokr Price Hits $0.0992 on Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $52,900.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

