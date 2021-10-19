PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,857,652 coins and its circulating supply is 14,607,652 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

