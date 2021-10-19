Polker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Polker has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.