Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $442.67 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Polymath has a total market cap of $442.67 million and approximately $151.69 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

