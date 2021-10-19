PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Hits $17.50 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $45,813.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

