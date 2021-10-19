Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.64 million and $1.39 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.19 or 0.00011550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

