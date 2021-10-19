Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 4.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Portland General Electric worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

