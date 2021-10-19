PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1,972.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,868.92 or 0.06037099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.00960505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00396404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00265069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00263345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,909,606 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

