PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Hits $67.77 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003089 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $67.77 million and $4.74 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00195833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00090163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,438,590 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

