PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,426 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.94.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

