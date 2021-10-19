Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

PBH opened at C$133.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$93.70 and a 12 month high of C$136.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.69.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

