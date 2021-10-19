President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,126,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £34.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

