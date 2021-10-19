Primecoin Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $1.49 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,142,662 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

