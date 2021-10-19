Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 241,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

