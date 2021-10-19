Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

