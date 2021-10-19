Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 2,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

