Privia Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th

Privia Health Group’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 26th. Privia Health Group had issued 19,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $448,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PRVA opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,733,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

