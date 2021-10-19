Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,476. The company has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

