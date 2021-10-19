Project Pai Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Project Pai has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00086466 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,005,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,914,889 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

