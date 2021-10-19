Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 933,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $11,135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $51,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.