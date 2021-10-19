ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.95. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

