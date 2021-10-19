ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.08

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 495577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

