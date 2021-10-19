Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 503,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

