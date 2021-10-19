Proton Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $256.31 million and $60.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

