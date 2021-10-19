Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.36 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 419,492 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £33.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.