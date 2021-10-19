Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.16 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.83 billion to $54.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.44 billion to $54.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $111.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

