Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,441.50 ($18.83) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,472.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.68. The company has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.