Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,441.50 ($18.83) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.68. The company has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

