Prudential PLC Acquires 500,107 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,107 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of Lufax worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

