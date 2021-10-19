Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 773,877 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 773,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,110,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.