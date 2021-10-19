Prudential PLC Buys 11,788 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $373.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

