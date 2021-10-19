Prudential PLC Buys 20,400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

