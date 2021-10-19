Prudential PLC Buys 28,350 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.