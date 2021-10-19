Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

HON opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.