Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

