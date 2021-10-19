Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285,875 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $306.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

