Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.