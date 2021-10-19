Prudential PLC Has $34.46 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415,357 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

