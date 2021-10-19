Prudential PLC Has $54.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 5.01% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $54,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

