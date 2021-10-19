Prudential PLC Has $59.08 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Infosys worth $59,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INFY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
