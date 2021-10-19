Prudential PLC Has $59.08 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Infosys worth $59,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

