Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,781 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

