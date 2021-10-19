Prudential PLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 413,031 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

