Prudential PLC Purchases 100,488 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.40% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $36,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

