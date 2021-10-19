Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,628 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,938,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $365.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $361.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.62.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.